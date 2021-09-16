Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.37 and last traded at $114.89. Approximately 273,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,212,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.75.

AFRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion and a PE ratio of -46.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 60.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 898.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

