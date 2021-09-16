Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,587,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,148. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

