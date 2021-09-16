iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,796 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $95,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797,852 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,303 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $191,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after buying an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,892,800 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

