GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) were up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $16.11. Approximately 6,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,011,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get GAN alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.06.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. GAN’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other GAN news, EVP Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $451,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,066 shares in the company, valued at $451,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,364. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of GAN by 155.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after buying an additional 1,686,332 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the first quarter valued at $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GAN by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,098,000 after purchasing an additional 607,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GAN by 384.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 319,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GAN by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 239,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAN)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.