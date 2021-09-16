Montes Archimedes Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 23,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 300,891 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $9.97.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 1.6% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 101,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 22.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 107,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

