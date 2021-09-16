Short Interest in Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Drops By 66.2%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the August 15th total of 236,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CJREF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.68. 629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.66. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $325.04 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

