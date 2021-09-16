ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Update

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 130.4% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CNVVY remained flat at $$12.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2277 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

