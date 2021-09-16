Black Swift Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Black Swift Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.1% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.5% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $184.01 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.37 billion, a PE ratio of 301.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

