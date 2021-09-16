Brokerages Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.07. 3D Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,640. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

DDD stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 49,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976,466. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

