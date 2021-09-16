Analysts Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Price Target at CHF 447.36

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 447.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 440 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 470.60 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

