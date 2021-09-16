Maker Price Tops $3,073.84 on Top Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,073.84 or 0.06404773 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $3.05 billion and $166.19 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00063616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00143190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.57 or 0.00815880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

