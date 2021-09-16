Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Landstar System stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.14. 1,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,970. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $120.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday. They issued an inline rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

