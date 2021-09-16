Birchview Capital LP Buys Shares of 20,000 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,031. The company has a market cap of $810.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -0.08. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

