Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 357,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,959 shares during the period. Bionano Genomics comprises approximately 0.9% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,651,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,576 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 124.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,909,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 731,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,544,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Bionano Genomics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.19. 136,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,298,996. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNGO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.