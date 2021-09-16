EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.61. 39,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,309. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFL. boosted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.