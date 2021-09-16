Birchview Capital LP Sells 20,000 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Birchview Capital LP cut its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Nektar Therapeutics makes up 0.7% of Birchview Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKTR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,578 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $20,000,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after acquiring an additional 649,056 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $7,632,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $5,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In related news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,654.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $184,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,817 shares of company stock valued at $772,151. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.10. 11,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,728. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. Analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

