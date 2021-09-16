Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $144.00. The company had a trading volume of 66,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,005,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $137,969,975.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,702,718.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,368,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,854,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

