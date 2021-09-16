Forefront Analytics LLC Purchases Shares of 514 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 514 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,341,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 3,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $556.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,043. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.80 and a fifty-two week high of $575.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.95.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

