ReddCoin (RDD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $201,666.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $76.30 million and approximately $201,666.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,127.05 or 0.99987540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00071414 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.82 or 0.00905441 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.52 or 0.00439444 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.50 or 0.00293977 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00073292 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

