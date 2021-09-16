Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $87.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Barclays lowered their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $3.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.89. 7,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,280. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $68.49 and a 52 week high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth $107,676,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,737,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 661.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after buying an additional 440,412 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Autoliv by 2,354.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after buying an additional 322,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Autoliv by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,924,000 after purchasing an additional 276,921 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

