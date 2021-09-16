Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.09-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.09-10.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.24 billion.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.90. 292,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,798,031. Oracle has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oracle stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Oracle worth $971,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

