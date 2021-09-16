Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,898,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $188,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 637.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after buying an additional 320,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.42. The company has a market capitalization of $162.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

