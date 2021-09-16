Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.23.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Zynga news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,462.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,960,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,078,323. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 229,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,308,602. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

