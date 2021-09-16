Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $128.24

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $128.24 and last traded at $128.76, with a volume of 6029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.14.

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 140.21, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,452 shares of company stock worth $2,540,766 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

