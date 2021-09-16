StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.71

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.71 and last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 11225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.66.

Several research firms have commented on SVI. TD Securities upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.76.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$51.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.