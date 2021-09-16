Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, an increase of 536.6% from the August 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,855,000 after buying an additional 118,817 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,961 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.16.

