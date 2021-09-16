CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.430-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.100 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.58. 42,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,250. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.04 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,254 shares of company stock valued at $68,833,228. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

