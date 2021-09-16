EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 900 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

INTC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.38. 486,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,272,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.72. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

