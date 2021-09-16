Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in August

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILIKF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.98. 144,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,711. Ilika has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

Get Ilika alerts:

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.