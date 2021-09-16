MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Trading Down 11.7%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s share price was down 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.32 and last traded at $24.32. Approximately 16,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 747,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

MGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in MacroGenics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1,751.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,339 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

