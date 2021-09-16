Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Down 5.8%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.44. 107,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,814,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Fisker alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Fisker during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fisker during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Fisker during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.