NuVista Energy’s (NVA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.73.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NVA traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.43. 452,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,807. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.01.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.