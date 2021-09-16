Birchcliff Energy’s (BIR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.91.

Shares of TSE:BIR traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,747. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.94. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.45 and a 12-month high of C$6.70.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

