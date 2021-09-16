NAOS Finance (NAOS) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $11.87 million and $2.51 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00073100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00122383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00176892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.68 or 0.07478302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,993.72 or 0.99789731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.00 or 0.00871205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002786 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

