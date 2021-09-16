HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 107.96% from the stock’s previous close.

IPHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Innate Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Shares of IPHA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,165. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $437.78 million and a PE ratio of -18.43. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.