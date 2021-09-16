Ark Market Capitalization Achieves $275.60 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Ark has a total market cap of $275.60 million and approximately $227.92 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00004346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,963,784 coins and its circulating supply is 131,842,887 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

