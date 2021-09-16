Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 37,583 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 915,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 37,583 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Amazon.com worth $3,150,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after buying an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,475.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,455.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3,335.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Read More: Equity Income
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.