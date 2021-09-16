Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 208 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $160.19. 151,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,012. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

