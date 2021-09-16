Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 207,276 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,629 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,381,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,069,000.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,630. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.76. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

