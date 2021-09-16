Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $3.27 Million in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 44,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after buying an additional 53,525 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth $239,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $1,028,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Centene by 19.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 277,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 44,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.35. The company had a trading volume of 28,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,677. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.23.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.