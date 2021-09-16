Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 748 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $785,227,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 332.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,051,000 after buying an additional 3,887,636 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,033,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,941,000 after buying an additional 226,268 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,740,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,457,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,233,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,734,000 after purchasing an additional 160,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR remained flat at $$107.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 275,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668,182. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average is $100.53. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

