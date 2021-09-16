Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Purchases 399 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.41. The company had a trading volume of 62,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,144. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

