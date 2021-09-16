Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 49,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 258,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

