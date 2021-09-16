Argon (ARGON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.06 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Argon has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0857 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $6.06 million and $1.88 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00072906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00122065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00177150 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.84 or 0.07479234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,723.06 or 0.99957298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.19 or 0.00871722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,433,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,722,947 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARGONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.