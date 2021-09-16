Polkadex Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.19 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $66.85 million and $2.19 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $21.07 or 0.00043877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00072662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00122381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00176891 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.68 or 0.07527276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,971.03 or 0.99895749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.50 or 0.00871501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002799 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

