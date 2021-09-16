Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Caleres also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.250 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, CL King upgraded Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of Caleres stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.14 million, a P/E ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Caleres has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Caleres’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares in the company, valued at $15,388,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,233. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.