Golem Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.21 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Golem coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Golem has a market cap of $518.08 million and $12.21 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00063576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00142886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.06 or 0.00814342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00047194 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

