RH (NYSE:RH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $730.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on RH. Wedbush increased their target price on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, increased their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get RH alerts:

RH stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $686.34. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,445. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $688.84 and its 200 day moving average is $640.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. RH has a 12-month low of $330.64 and a 12-month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 157.76% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in RH by 576.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in RH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RH by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, black and white Capital LP increased its stake in RH by 74.3% during the second quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.