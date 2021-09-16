Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Commerzbank cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of SSREY stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.