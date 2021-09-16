Community Capital Management Inc. Makes New $273,000 Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,311 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,468,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 26,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,683. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.